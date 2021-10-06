RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

JMC (5+5) Meets in Geneva to Develop Action Plan for the Withdrawal of Mercenaries, Foreign Fighters and Forces from Libya

The Joint Military Commission (JMC, 5+5) convened today in Geneva to discuss the development of a comprehensive action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libya.

The meeting, facilitated by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), is held in accordance with the Ceasefire Agreement of 23 October 2020, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. The meeting is also part of the UN Mission’s efforts to advance the intra-Libyan security track, in parallel to international efforts as part of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

In his opening remarks, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL expressed his appreciation to both delegations and to international partners who are in support of this effort. “As always, your task is bigger than its military and security aspects; your task has a direct impact on the overall developments in the country, on regaining its sovereignty, stability, security, and unity. Everyone understands how critical this meeting is for the sake of the country; everyone understands that if you will manage to come together and agree on such an action plan you will be sending a signal, not only to the political leaders and institutions in the country but a signal of hope also to your people that things can move, including towards the elections that should bring a change of all the institutions and authorities of the country based on a strong popular legitimacy,” Special Envoy, Kubiš said.

He added that “Of course, it is a complex issue, as it is not only a concern for Libya, it is also a concern to regional countries and the international community. The UN, along with its international partners, stands ready to support you in this endeavor, to the maximum extent possible, including through the deployment of UN ceasefire monitors, who will work under your guidance and at your request to monitor and verify the withdrawal. My message to you is to not let the “spoilers of hope” undermine your crucial work.”

UNSMIL emphasized on the national ownership and leadership of the military and security, political and economic tracks as key to support the Libyans in regaining their sovereignty. The UN Mission commends the patriotism and commitment of the 5+5 JMC members, encouraging them to seize this opportunity to produce the required action plan for the withdrawal of the mercenaries and foreign fighters and forces, which will also guide the international community’s support to the Libyan efforts to unify the military as well as disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) and security sector reform (SSR) efforts in Libya, with a stabilizing impact on the region.

