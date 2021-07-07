Joint COVAX Statement on the Equal Recognition of Vaccines

COVAX was built on the principle of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines to protect the health of people all across the globe. That means protecting their lives and livelihoods, including their ability to travel and conduct trade. As travel and other possibilities begin to open up in some parts of the world, COVAX urges all regional, national and local government authorities to recognise as fully vaccinated all people who have received COVID-19 vaccines that have been deemed safe and effective by the World Health Organization and/or the 11 Stringent Regulatory Authorities (SRAs)approved for COVID-19 vaccines (https://bit.ly/3jZcvMK), when making decisions on who is able to travel or attend events.