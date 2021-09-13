RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Joint security team concludes assessment visit to Garbaharey

Officials from AMISOM, the Somalia Police Force and the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday conducted a security assessment and reconnaissance visit to Garbaharey, Gedo region of Somalia.

The team included the AMISOM Police Commissioner, AIGP Augustine Magnus Kailie, the AMISOM Operations and Formed Police Unit Coordinator, DCP Daniel Ali Gwambal, and the Chief Military Information Officer, Col. Hans Nyange. They were joined by the Somalia Police Force’s Brig. Gen. Ahmed Ali Abikar, the Head of Security in the Office of the Prime Minister, Abdullahi Hassan and Lt. Samira Nezar Nourdin.

Col. Nyange noted that the AMISOM military component is ready to work closely with other security agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful electoral process.

The team also inspected facilities at the Joint Operations Centre and Election sites, including a Police station that will serve as an Elections centre.

