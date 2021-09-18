RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Joint Statement on Dispute Between the President and Prime Minister

Authors:

APO Importer

As Somalis mark the one-year anniversary of the 17 September Agreement, internationalpartners* are increasinglyalarmedthat the escalating dispute between the President and Prime Minister will undermine Somalia’s stability and derail the electoral process.

United Nations (UN)
United Nations (UN)

We urge the President and Prime Minister to resolve their differences immediately, avoid further unhelpful exchanges of public statements and personnel announcements, refrain from any action that could destabilize the security situation, and re-focus on concluding the overdue electionswithout further delay.

Recommended articles

The Somali people need and deserve effective and inclusive governance. The ongoing division and politicisation risks undermining the important progress that has been made.

* African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, League of Arab States, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Dubai becomes gateway for African multi-billion-dollar stationery imports

Paperworld Middle East

Clickatell and Visa's Cybersource Deliver "Chat 2 Pay" Contactless Checkout In Store and In Chat to Businesses Worldwide

Clickatell

Guinea declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak

WHO Regional Office for Africa