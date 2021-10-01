RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Journalist?: Be a moderator at the EurAfrican Forum 2021 - Volunteer

EurAfrican Forum 2021 ( www.EurAfricanForum.org ) will take place over three days: the 20th, 21st and 22nd of October 2021.

The 2021 edition brings together major changemakers of African and European continents, such as entrepreneurs, activists, leaders, public and private decision makers.

EurAfrican Forum 2021 is currently looking for talented moderators (volunteer)to join that initiative.

Location: Remote (you will need to have good internet connection anda good webcam)

Employment type: Volunteer ( This is an unpaid opportunity )

Applications are due October 8.

Apply now: https://APO-opa.com/eurafrica2021/

More information about the EurAfrican Forum 2021: https://bit.ly/3zUpW4Z

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EurAfrican Forum.

