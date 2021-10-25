RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Jubaland State Officials Receive Training on Protection of Civilians

Authors:

APO Importer

Twenty-seven Jubaland State officials have completed a five-day training held in Kismayo on the protection of civilians and the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence, and conflict-related sexual violence.

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia

“We are aware that within a given time, AMISOM will leave this country. What we want is for the Somali people to have knowledge, skills and the responsibility to protect vulnerable members of their communities, including women, children and the elderly,” said Gloria Jaase, Protection Officer, at the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), who organised the training.

Recommended articles

Jaase stated that such trainings are aimed at building a critical mass of skilled trainers to support efforts to protect civilians and promote peace in the long-term.

“The participants included women and men that AMISOM has trained in the past. We are equipping them with skills to enable them to train other people in Somalia,” she added.

The AMISOM Human Rights Officer in Jubaland, Inspector of Police (IP) Joshua Samuel, said the transfer of skills was important if the goal of preventing sexual and gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual violence was to be achieved.

“We have trained these 27 officials, who in turn will be able to conduct similar training on their own to members of their communities,” he noted.

This sentiment was echoed by Layla Omar Muse, a participant, who stated that she now had the knowledge and capacity to train others on the important topics of protection of civilians, respect of human rights, and prevention of conflict-related sexual violence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Mission in Somalia.

Media files

African Union Mission in Somalia
African Union Mission in Somalia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

History In The Making As African Energy Week 2021 in Cape Town Poised to be Transformative for the Continent's Energy Sector

African Energy Chamber

Ambassador McCarthy Visits Embassy-funded COVID Prevention Mural in West Point

U.S. Embassy in Liberia