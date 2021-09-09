KB4-CON EMEA to Strengthen Organisations' Human Firewalls

“Today, cybersecurity failures are at an all-time high,” Hypponen said in a teaser video for the event. “With ransomware incidents, data breaches and data leaks, organisations need a comprehensive security awareness programme, which will bring security programmes an additional layer of security – the human layer.”

The audience will also experience a Fireside Chat with the world’s most famous hacker, Kevin Mitnick, who is also KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer and KnowBe4’s Chief Information Officer, Colin Murphy. The pair will discuss the latest trends hackers are using to social engineer end users. At one point during his life, Kevin was the FBI’s most wanted hacker; and in this session, he will show the audience that it takes one to know one. Kevin will demo some of the most cutting-edge techniques used by today’s cyber criminals in order to better equipe attendees to properly defend their organisations.

KB4-CON EMEA will be open to all security professionals from 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. GMT+1 on the 23 rd of September 2021. The afternoon sessions which will be reserved for KnowBe4 channel partners and customers will start at 2:00 p.m. and finish with a 5:00 p.m. happy hour. These sessions will focus on peer insights, product updates and best practices, as well as the future of workplace security.

“We are excited to bring KB4-CON to EMEA to address specific operational requirements for the region,” said KnowBe4 CEO, Stu Sjouwerman. “By bringing our partners and customers together, along with those who are not currently using our products, we have planned a day packed with insights on how to strengthen their organisations’ human firewalls by leading with a strong security culture.”

The full agenda for KB4-Con EMEA can be found here: https://bit.ly/3hgpd7K . Register here- https://bit.ly/3neciqH .

About KnowBe4: KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 41,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

