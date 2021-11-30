Kenya: Government exploring options to boost supply of HIV commodities

The PS said that the Ministry of Health has prioritized optimization of ARV regimens to ensure people living with HIV receive the best medicine available in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

“The Ministry has also increased allocated funds annually for procurement of HIV commodities. In addition, we are investing in research and innovation to facilitate evidence based and focused interventions which will accelerate achievement of Universal Health Coverage.” She said.

The donation comes in the Week when Kenya joins the rest of the World on 1st December 2021 to mark the World Aids Day to be graced by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nakuru County.