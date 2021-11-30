RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Kenya: Government exploring options to boost supply of HIV commodities

Authors:

APO Importer

The Government is pursuing partnership with local manufacturers for contract manufacturing of HIV related commodities including ARVs to ensure sufficient supply of the commodities.

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Speaking at Afya House when she received a donation of 1800 packs of TLD Anti-Retro-Virals drugs( ARVs), from Universal Corporations Limited, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache noted that the challenges experienced in HIV prevention, care, and treatment services in the recent past partly attributable to emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ever-increasing burden of non-communicable diseases calls for self-sufficiency in commodities for strategic health programs.

Recommended articles

The PS said that the Ministry of Health has prioritized optimization of ARV regimens to ensure people living with HIV receive the best medicine available in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

“The Ministry has also increased allocated funds annually for procurement of HIV commodities. In addition, we are investing in research and innovation to facilitate evidence based and focused interventions which will accelerate achievement of Universal Health Coverage.” She said.

The donation comes in the Week when Kenya joins the rest of the World on 1st December 2021 to mark the World Aids Day to be graced by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nakuru County.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), US State Department return stolen artifacts to Mali

U.S. Embassy in Niger

Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot Marks its Tenth Anniversary

Steyn City