Kenya Rugby Union's Training and Education Workforce increases its capacity

From the Medical strand, Gerald Omondi, Anthony Maina and Philemon Odidi have been accredited as First Aid Educators, bringing the total number of medical educators to six as we already have Aileen Taylor, Lamech Bogonko, and Ben Mahinda. Omondi will serve in Nairobi Region, Maina in the Rift Valley Region, and Odidi in Western Region. Kenya Simbas’ forwards coach Mike Aung togetherAlex Agalo are now accredited as Coach Educators. They join the previous eleven educators bringing the current number to 13 countrywide. These eleven Coach Educators are Paul Odera, George Ndemi, Thomas Odundo, Nicholas Aballa, Dr. Michael Otieno, Fred Ollows, Lamech Ongati, Mary Ochieng, Oliver Kituyi, Oscar Owaga, and Ronald Okoth. Aung will conduct courses in the Rift Valley Region while Alex Agalo will be in Nairobi, Eastern, and Coast Regions. The Match Official Educators have increased by one as Amos Wamanga joins the group that is comprised of 14 members, Wamanga bringing the current total to 15. The 14 are, Paul Odera, John Bosco Muamba, Adelaide Nasambu, Baraza, Beril Akinyi, Constant Cap, Henry Baraza, Godwin Karuga, Mwangi Karimi, Paul Kilonzo, Peris Mukoko, Sarah Agolla, Victor Oduor, Denis Wachira. In the Strength and Conditioning strand, George Ndemi, Richard Ochieng, Geoffrey Kimani, and Jared Olander are now joined by Michael Shamia and Michael Owino who have now received their Educator Accreditation. “We are now able to cover all strands and are looking forward to all regions being self-sustained in terms of course delivery compared to years back when the majority of the educators were based in Nairobi. We’re also encouraging members to take part in the Level 2 courses in all strands so they’re also eligible for these Educator courses,” said George Ndemi, KRU’s Training, and Education Coordinator. KRU currently has a total of three Trainers: Dr. Michael Otieno (Coaching), Fred Ollows (Coaching), and John Bosco Muamba (Officiating). Aileen Taylor is currently awaiting her accreditation as a medical trainer. These eight members took part in the courses offered during the Super week held on 24-26th June at Shallom Guest House before the Barthes Trophy Tournament and Rugby Africa Cup kicked off.