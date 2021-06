Kwik Delivery Launches Kwik Bag 2.0: New Bigger, Better Isothermal Delivery Bag!

The new Kwik 2.0 bags can carry up to 40kg of load as against the 25kg capacity of the previous bags. Zippers on the bag are covered with protective flaps to safe-guard delivery packages against water leaks from rainfall while in transit. More interestingly, the bags are designed to keep the temperature (hot or cold) of parcels up to 6 hours while in transit. Meanwhile Kwik’s platform ensures parcels delivery within 2 hours of pick-up in Lagos and 1 hour in Abuja.

“With this new Kwik 2.0 bag, customers can move even more merchandises around Lagos with just-in time effectiveness and complete peace of mind knowing, as before, that the condition of their goods are intact irrespective of the temperature or weather”, says Yinka Olayanju, Chief Operating Officer of Kwik Delivery. “Now you can send much more things with a Kwikster, be it frozen goods or a hot dish, the carrying capacity just got bigger.”

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has firmly established itself as an enabler of digital transformation for merchants in Nigeria, creating strong value-added SaaS services critical to the deployment and growth of e-commerce. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS and the Kwik Delivery mobile app is available on iOS (https://bit.ly/3haIHdl) and Android (https://bit.ly/3haIHdl).

