Kwik Delivery releases Prestashop plugin; becomes most integrated delivery platform with e-commerce frameworks in Africa

“These are key milestones for us in enabling growth of e-commerce in Nigeria,” commented Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “We are working to ease the logistics hassles faced by both businesses and their customers after-sales. Just providing the network to make this possible is not enough. The added value brought by Kwik Delivery starts from the fulfilment systems of merchants, all the way to the doorsteps of buyers.”

The Prestashop plugin is free and easy to install and use. The plugin allows buyers to get real-time shipping rates between merchants’ addresses and the buyers’ delivery addresses. Buyers can directly place orders to be delivered by Kwik Delivery at the checkout of Prestashop stores.

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has introduced the concept of “just-in-time” last-mile deliveries in Nigeria and has pioneered an approach of deep integration with e-commerce frameworks that proves to be indispensable to the growth of Africa’s e-commerce, fostering trade across Africa. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS and the mobile app is available on iOS and Android.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kwik.

For more information about the Kwik Delivery Magento plugin and how to install it, go to http://developer.Kwik.delivery , or send an email to hello@kwik.delivery for further inquiries.

Media files