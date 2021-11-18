Lake Harvest Zambia Joins the Tingg Digital Payment Ecosystem

This partnership will place Cellulant’s payment platform, Tingg, in all of the 13 Lake Harvest outlets across Zambia and ensure they are able to accept all forms of mobile money. Customers will pay seamlessly by simply dialing a short code accessible on any phone.

This partnership is inline with Cellulant’s aim to break the fragmentation in the payments landscape and as such has rolled out Tingg to major stores across the country, placing it at the forefront of the digital payments revolution in Zambia.

The Country Manager of Cellulant Zambia, Gilbert Lungu said that “a major distributor like Lake Harvest joining the Tingg ecosystem, supports the growing trend of an increase in the use of digital payments over traditional payment methods.”

Speaking to the role of digital payments in accelerating business success, he added “ Platforms like Tingg solve for cash management issues while offering better reconciliation and settlement options for businesses. This enables them to focus on providing better services and improve customer convenience.”

The uptake in digital payments in Zambia has been accelerated by the government’s push to reduce cash handling by encouraging contactless payments as a safer method in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The value of mobile payments as reported by the Bank of Zambia in June 2021 stood at K76.6 billion and showed a sustained upward trajectory as compared to June 2020 which was at K43.1 billion.

The cashless preference is not the preserve of regulatory authorities only as the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new trend; more consumers are realising that they want to use cash a lot less.

The Zambian government through regulators continues to echo this, as more than ever, mobile money wallets are a popular form of storing value but have limited shops and distribution centres accepting it.

The Lake Harvest General Manager, Steven Chidove says they observed that “Since going live with this Tingg, we’ve noted that customers are expressing pleasure in having this simplified way of paying. It’s clear that this improves their customer experience when they visit our shops by reducing the morning queues at distribution points during high traffic times.”

In the long run, this partnership is a key step in facilitating business transactions that use technology to make doing business easier across the country whilst uplifting the lives of citizens.

The acceleration of mobile money use is evidenced by The Finscope 2020 in Zambia study which reported a 44.5% growth in users over a five-year period to stand at 58.5% of adults. These users now require access points to directly use mobile money where they shop everyday.

This is at the heart of Cellulant’s work of enabling seamless payments for businesses and consumers across Africa. The payments company integrates digital payments in 35 countries and works with over 2000 merchants unlocking opportunities for millions of consumers.

About Cellulant & Tingg: Cellulant is a leading Pan African payments company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

Cellulant provides a single digital payments platform – named Tingg- addressing the complex payments needs of businesses. Tingg makes it easy to collect and make payments across multiple payment methods in different currencies, with the best customer experience for any business looking to digitise their payments.

Today, Cellulant has an office presence in 18 African countries with a payments platform connecting thousands of businesses with 154 payment options across 35 countries. The platform powers payments for 220M consumers on a single inclusive network allowing for interoperability across Africa.

