Liquid Intelligent Technologies connects the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo Brazzaville with high-speed connectivity using wireless optical communication technology

As part of a larger initiative to improve broadband access across Central Africa, Liquid has been trying to close this strategic connection over the river for over two years. Now, using innovative technology from Project Taara’s Wireless Optical Communication links, Liquid was able to create this connection and accomplish this feat in just a few days. This high-capacity link is expected to bring down the cost of broadband access for millions of people, and a second optical link provides redundancy and resilience to this critical segment of Liquid’s network.

In the same way traditional fibre uses light to carry data through cables in the ground, Taara’s Wireless Optical Communication links use narrow, invisible beams of light to deliver high-speed connectivity. Capable of transmitting up to 20 Gbps each, Taara’s links across the Congo River will help the 17 million people in these cities have access to much faster and more reliable connectivity. This milestone is part of Liquid’s broader initiative to make this region a more attractive destination for international business investments.

According to Nic Rudnick, Group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, “Our work with Taara has allowed us to use WOC technology to provide cost-effective, high-speed connectivity to the people in the two cities. Thus, ensuring that Liquid can enable economic prosperity by creating a connected future across the African continent despite the difficult terrain.”

“We’re delighted to be helping bring more affordable and reliable internet access to people in Kinshasa. Taara’s mission is to expand global access to fast, affordable internet and we’re proud to be supporting Liquid in their mission to close the connectivity gap between these two cities,” said Bhavesh Mistry, Head of Project Taara in Africa.

Since early this year, despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic, Liquid has successfully brought high-speed connectivity across the DRC, a country that previously ranked 145 th globally for internet access. Working with international technology companies has enabled Liquid to extend high-capacity backbone on the continent, especially to its three East to West digital corridors. These investments reaffirm its place as Africa’s premier digital services and infrastructure provider in the DRC and surrounding countries.

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security and Africa Data Centres. https://www.Liquid.Tech/

