RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Live Streaming of "Sino-African Kung Fu Show" Event to Start Soon

Authors:

APO Importer

Co-organized by CGTN ( www.CGTN.com ) and Henan Province, the media integration event "Sino-African Kung-fu Show " is in full swing! Since its launch on July 20, the “Sino-African Kung Fu Show” campaign has received videos from martial arts enthusiasts from 27 countries including China, Cameroon, Niger, Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Congo (Kinshasa), Ghana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Tanzania, Tunisia, Chad, Zambia, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria, Gabon and Sudan.

CGTN
CGTN

On October 12, 13, 15, and 16, at 3 pm Beijing time (GMT 07:00), "Sino-African Kung Fu Show" will enter the world's No.1 temple, Shaolin temple and Chenjiagou, the birthplace of Chen-style Taijiquan, and launch live broadcasts simultaneously on multiple platforms in China and abroad.

Recommended articles

The four new media live broadcasts will feature Zhao Zhijin, host of CGTN French, He Xiaobo, host of Wushu World Channel of Henan radio and television station, and Liang Zi, a photographer who loves Africa, as well as more mysterious guests. In the live broadcast room, together with the domestic and international audience, you will enjoy the wonderful video performances of Chinese and African martial arts enthusiasts.

In Shaolin Temple, we will witness the martial arts performance of the monks of Shaolin Kung Fu group, visit the 48 Kung Fu foot depressions and the precious colorful murals of the Thousand Buddha Hall. The guests and masters will experience the Shaolin culture of "meditation and Kung Fu training" together. In Chenjiagou, the birthplace of Chen-style Taijiquan, we will explore the mystery of Chen-style Taijiquan, experience the pushing hand movement to defeat the enemy and feel the Eastern philosophy contained in the intangible cultural heritage of the world of Taijiquan, with the assistance and the dissemination of the Heritage and development of intangible cultural heritage program.

At the same time, by participating in the live interaction, netizens will have the opportunity to receive exquisite gifts of the " Sino-African Kung Fu Show ". The program will be broadcast live on CGTN French, CMG Mobile, Kuaishou, Weibo, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and other new media platforms, so stay tuned.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CGTN.

Media Contact: Name: Christelle Ndaya Mbaya Phone: 18610344714 E-mail: kungfushow@cgtn.com Website: https://francais.cgtn.com/kongfu

Media files

CGTN
CGTN 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Khato Civils Announces Drive To Mentor Next Generation Of African Firms

Khato Civils

Thousands of Zambian smallholders to benefit from EUR 30 million (635m ZK) agriculture investment initiative launched by Zanaco and Team Europe

European Investment Bank (EIB)

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy from New Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation