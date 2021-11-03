Livestock Support from T?KA to Women Victims of Terrorism in Niger

Women came together at the delivery ceremony and expressed their gratitude to the State of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish people through TİKA.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tchindabaraden Deputy Mayor Abdousalam Birkili thanked TİKA for standing by, helping, and curing the wounds of widows who were victims of terrorism.

At the ceremony, referring to the important projects carried out in Niger so far, TİKA Niamey Coordination Assistant Amadou Amadou wished that this initiative, which was started by TİKA with 450 goats, will turn into a production network where thousands of small cattle are raised, and hundreds of women are employed.

Amadou also said that holding the title of "the most generous country" in the world in the field of emergency and humanitarian aid, Turkey will continue to help the needy, victims of violence, refugees, disaster survivors, the disabled and all other disadvantaged groups all around the world, regardless of their nationality, religion, or denomination.

The project aims to contribute to the regional economy by producing high-quality meat and dairy products for widowed women who are victims of terrorism, who came together under the OURZP Association and ACHET AKAL cooperative.

TİKA, which has been existing in the country since 2013, has undertaken many important projects such as Niger Turkish Friendship Hospital, Niger-Turkish Friendship Park, Niger-Turkish Friendship School, chicken and fish production farms, agricultural irrigation systems, medical operations, and vocational training.