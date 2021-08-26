Machine Learning: Africa at the heart of a three-day conference at the Ecole Polytechnique F�d�rale de Lausanne

Artificial Intelligence being a process of imitation of human intelligence, the goal of the event is to popularize its concept by highlighting concrete projects to achieve it. Entrepreneurs and academics will talk about the application of Machine Learning, a subfield of Artificial Intelligence, which gives computers the ability to learn from data.

The fifth edition of the Applied Machine Learning Days will focus on Africa and the concrete and positive impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on key sectors such as Agriculture, Health, Environment, Social...

The conference will take place over 3 days, from 2 nd to 4 th of September with keynotes, talks (https://bit.ly/3yifKTi) and workshops (https://bit.ly/3kkTvqA) too.

The event will be totally virtual, in English and free of charge. More than 30 talks will be broadcasted live and more than 10 workshops will be given virtually.

AMLD Africa* has been able to rely on renowned partners such as Excellence in Africa de L’EPFL – EXAF (https://bit.ly/3kr4bUX) – EPFL (www.EPFL.ch/en/) et Google (www.Google.com).

Please note that free registration to the event is required to participate. The tickets are available here (https://bit.ly/3Bty8L1).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AMLD Africa.

For more images: https://bit.ly/2XQgEcY

Media files