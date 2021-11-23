Malabo Montpellier Panel to host 9th Malabo Montpellier Forum

“Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, and cognizant of its far-reaching ramifications on agriculture and the economy, the Malabo Montpellier Panel, through this report, is making a tangible contribution to global efforts towards building back better and learning from experience for better preparedness,” said Prof. Joachim von Braun, Malabo Montpellier Panel Co-Chair from the Center for Development Research, Bonn University in Germany. “The evidence gathered in this report provides critical insights on achieving food systems transformation in Africa that is sustainable, resilient, equitable, and in line with overall climate goals and ambitions,” he said.

The convening equally comes on the heels of the appointment of Malabo Montpellier Forum Co-Chairs, H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and H.E. Assia Bensalah Alaoui, Ambassador-at-large of His Majesty Mohamed VI King of Morocco.

“As we all can agree, 2021 has been one of the challenging years in human history. Nevertheless, it's also a year to turn around the old thinking on our food systems transformation,” said H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weakness of the business as the usual approach we apply in the production, processing, trading, and consumption of our food. A fragmented, broken, and isolated approach cannot work. It must be interconnected, holistic, and comprehensive. We need to employ a systems approach to address the challenge, and this calls for policy innovation for food systems transformation in our continent,” he said.

“The Malabo Montpellier Forum endeavors to be an efficient bridge between the leading scientific expertise provided by the Malabo Montpellier Panel in key areas – agriculture, ecology, nutrition, food security, the decision-makers, and agenda setters,” said H.E. Assia Bensalah Alaoui. “Thanks to the platform, the meetings and various communication devices, the Forum reaches out to broader constituencies, providing decision guidance and support for those which seek to replicate, adapt and even scale up examples of innovations and progress achieved by best-performing countries,” she said.

The meeting will feature over 22 high-level speakers, delivering seven fireside chats and one high-level policy roundtable discussion.

About The Malabo Montpellier Panel: The Malabo Montpellier Panel convenes 16 leading experts in agriculture, engineering, ecology, nutrition, and food security. Its aim is to facilitate policy choices by African governments in order to accelerate progress toward food security and improved nutrition. The Panel identifies areas of progress and positive change across the continent and assesses what successful countries have done differently. It identifies the institutional and policy innovations and program interventions that can best be replicated and scaled by other countries. The related Malabo Montpellier Forum provides a platform to promote policy innovation; it uses the evidence produced by the Panel to facilitate dialogue among high-level decision-makers on African agriculture, nutrition, and food security.