Malware attacks in Africa are increasing, reaching 85 million in only 6 months

“Even though the scourge of malware has always been of concern, the past 12-months have highlighted how hackers are refocusing their efforts to compromise consumer and corporate systems and gain access to critical data and information. Given the growth of digital transformation across Africa since last year, the continent has become an attractive target for those looking to exploit a lack of user education and cybersecurity understanding. This has contributed to the large number of personal devices still not having any form of cybersecurity software installed,” says Bethwel Opil, Enterprise Sales Manager at Kaspersky in Africa.

“Malware can get onto a device in several ways. For example, clicking on an infected link or advert, opening an attachment in a spam email, or downloading a compromised app. This means proactive malware protection is essential to safeguard individual users and corporates against these threats,” adds Opil.

There are several best practices to consider when it comes to malware protection. Kaspersky recommends the following:

Install anti-virus software on every device that connects to the Internet. Kaspersky recommends Kaspersky Security Cloud ( https://bit.ly/3gdPMKi ).

Only download applications from trusted sites. Even then, always check the app permissions and, if certain things do not make sense, do not install the programme.

Never click on unverified links especially when coming from suspected spam emails, messages, or suspicious-looking Websites.

Keeping operation systems and applications always updated with the latest patches.

Be wary of using free Wi-Fi at coffee shops, restaurants, and other places as hackers can snoop for unprotected devices.

About Kaspersky: Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at https://africa.Kaspersky.com/ .

