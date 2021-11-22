Marriott International announces Marriott Bonvoy – the new brand name of its Loyalty Program

Linnartz continued, “Represented by a simple, bold and modern logo, Marriott Bonvoy is welcoming and optimistic. Our 120 million members have access to the world’s leading hotel portfolio at the best room rates and member benefits, as well our collection of Moments experiences that bring exploration and discovery of the world to the forefront.”

Beginning on February 13, Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments will become Marriott Bonvoy Moments, which together with Marriott Moments will feature approximately 120,000 experiences in 1,000 destinations available for purchase or by redeeming points. In addition. In addition to accessing locally relevant sights and excursions, such as hiking into glacial Patagonia, desert treks on camelback in Morocco or cruising to Vietnam’s timeless floating villages, members can indulge in once-in-a-lifetime experiences like cooking alongside renowned chefs Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert, or honing football skills in a master class with Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Throughout 2019, Marriott will bring Marriott Bonvoy to life with a series of experiential events for members taking advantage of the company’s marketing partnerships with iconic brands including the NCAA and the FIA Formula One™ World Champions, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, as well as through sponsorships such as the Oscars®, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Dubai Jazz Festival, The Hong Kong Sevens and The PGA Tour World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

On August 18, 2018, Marriott launched one loyalty program with unified benefits under its three legacy loyalty brands -- Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and SPG. On February 13, the combined program completes its integration under one name, Marriott Bonvoy.

With Marriott Bonvoy,members will have access to Marriott’s portfolio of diverse brandsincluding the largest collection of lifestyle and luxury properties. Whether it is sun-soaked overwater bungalows atTheSt. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, mountain-side resorts nestled against ski slopes likeat TheWestin Resort and Spa Whistler, beachfront properties hugging pristine sands like at TheRitz-Carlton,Bali, to iconic urban towers offering panoramic views like at the JW Marriott MarquisHotelDubai, or former palatial residences likeTheGritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel (Venice); Marriott Bonvoy provides members an unparalleled offering of experiences together with the opportunity to earn desirable member benefits.

Since Marriott introduced the unified loyalty benefits under Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and SPG last August, members have been able to seamlessly book stays and earn and redeem points across the entire portfolio and achieve Elite status faster with new Elite tiers. Members now earn on average 20 percent more points per dollar spent.

The launch of Marriott Bonvoy will introduce two new names for previous Elite status tier names:

Marriott Bonvoy Titanium Elite will replace Platinum Premier Elite for members who surpass 75 nights.

Marriott Bonvoy Ambassador Elite will replace Platinum Premier Elite with Ambassador. This top Elite status tier recognizes members who surpass 100 nights and more than $20,000 in spend annually. These members enjoy the highest level of personalization with a dedicated ambassador to help plan their travel and cater to their needs one-on-one.

Marriott Bonvoy will usher in a new mobile experience. Members using either the SPG or The Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps are encouraged to download the current Marriott app now which will automatically update to become the Marriott Bonvoy app on February 13. The SPG and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards apps will be deactivated on that date.

Members can learn more about Marriott Bonvoy at MeetMarriottBonvoy.marriott.com where they also can watch a short video describing the new brand. To download the media kit including images and video, please click here (https://bit.ly/2RAF0nm). To learn more about the loyalty program benefits, please visit www.Marriott.com.

