Marriott International's Portfolio of Luxury Brands and Quintessentially Unveil a Collection of Exclusive Luxury Experiences in the Middle East & Africa

Luxury guests are increasingly seekingbespoke holidays which offer a moreprivate approach. These curated experiences reflect this trend and address the growing demand for personalised experiences in trending and emerging markets. Whether travelling to Jeddah or the Seychelles, the bespoke itineraries promise an unforgettable escape to some of the region’s most vibrant cities and island retreats. Guests can cruise the Gulf Sea by private yacht, enjoy a majestic evening in Dubai’s sand dunes, explore the unique marine eco-system in Abu Dhabi’s mangroves, snorkel in Saudi Arabia’s pristine coral reefs or spend an afternoon island hopping in the Seychelles, and more.

"As the resurgence of safe travel gains momentum, we are delighted to expand upon our partnership with Marriott for this exclusive Middle East and Africa adventure series," said Darren Ellis, Group CEO, Quintessentially. "As one of the world’s most connected groups, we pride ourselves on being able to draw out the very best every destination has to offer with an unparalleled level of personalisation and authenticity.These incredible journeys speak to Quintessentially’s dedication to enhancing people's lives and we look forward to creating unforgettable memories for Marriott guests."

These journeys will be available from June 1 st until August 31 st , 2021, and the highly coveted itineraries include:

A FAMILY REUNION IN ABU DHABI : The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

Guest will enjoy a unique family get-together in Abu Dhabi; a city of luxury and innovation, a destination graced with glass-paneled skyscrapers, breathtaking desert landscapes, an array of cultural and outdoor attractions, and activities for the whole family.

Explore a unique marine eco-system during a guided kayaking adventure through the scenic mangroves

Visit the Abu Dhabi Louvre, an architectural gem housing unique historical and cultural exhibits

Discover Manarat Al Saadiyat, a historical, cultural and artistic enclave

Explore the desert dunes, dive into desert activities and learn about Bedouin life

Watch a falconry show and attend a race at Al Wathba Camel Racetrack

Enjoy a range of activities for the whole family including watersports, golfing, tennis and horse riding

DOHA, THE ‘ART CAPITAL OF THE MIDDLE EAST’ : Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

Located on the beautiful coastline of the azure Arabian Gulf, Qatar is a dynamic country of contrasts. Steeped in history, traditional Arabic hospitality meets modern ambition. From UNESCO recognised heritage sites and untouched scenic desert landscapes to emerging cities, Qatar is a captivating destination off the beaten path.

Discover the beauty of Doha from the sky including Westbay Lagoon, The Pearl Qatar and Zig Zag Towers during a private helicopter tour

Visit the National Museum of Qatar and discover its historical and natural exhibits

Stroll Doha’s century-old trading market, Souq Waqif

Cruise by private yacht in the Gulf Sea of Qatar to Safliya Island

Explore the vast collection of art at the Museum of Islamic Art, Mathaf the Arab Museum of Modern Art and Katara Cultural Village

Unwind, relax and enjoy a wellness experience at Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

SAND, SUN AND SKYSCRAPERS IN DUBAI AND SEYCHELLES : Bvlgari Resort Dubai and North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort.

Bursting with excitement, innovation and glamour, Dubai is an experience like no other. From Dubai guests will fly to the Seychelles, the beautiful archipelago islands in the Indian Ocean lying off the coast of East Africa.

Enjoy an intimate desert safari trip with private chefs and Astronomers in Dubai’s majestic sand dunes

Indulge in extraordinary culinary experiences in Bvlgari’s exclusive atmosphere

Relax with romantic sundowners over a bonfire from The Cross at the base of Spa Hill

Cruise to La Digue and see the iconic granite boulders that frame Anse Source d’Argent beach

Discover the surrounding archipelago islands by private boat

FAMILY FUN IN JEDDAH: The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah

Guests will visit the Kingdom’s second largest city, along the country’s west coast overlooking the Red Sea and discover Jeddah’s enchanting history and culture through its narrow streets, museums and art galleries. Surrounded by deserts at this sea front city, the whole family will enjoy safari trips and thrilling watersports.

Explore Jeddah’s diverse culinary scene, from street-stall shawarma to fine-dining fusion

Take a family day trip to the reefs for snorkeling and diving at Sharm Obhur

Explore Balad, the magical historical quarter and Nasseef House

Discover the labyrinthine lanes of Souq Al Alawi

Visit the magnificent floating Mosque

Swim with dolphins and learn about marine life at Al Fakieh Aquarium

Enjoy the thrilling rides and family activities at Al Shallal Theme Park

For more information please visit https://Quintessentially.com/marriott-experiences

About Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

About Quintessentially : Quintessentially, the world's leading luxury lifestyle group is dedicated to connecting individuals and communities, through life-affirming experiences. Quintessentially achieves this by providing unique access and specialist lifestyle services, and by fostering global brand relationships. With a global network, our specialists are experts in every aspect of contemporary luxury living.