Mayor of Houston Endorses U.S.-Africa Energy Forum; Event Emphasizes U.S. Role in Africa's Energy Future

Mayor Turner looks forward to welcoming African energy ministers and high-level delegations, of which 10 have confirmed participation. African business and official presenters and U.S. companies will showcase partnership and investment opportunities across oil and gas, renewables, power infrastructure, energy technologies and services sectors.

“The City of Houston’s dynamic culture thrives from its ability to maintain and grow its international relationships and outreach, and this endeavor to build African focused businesses with Houston’s companies continues in this proud tradition,” stated Mayor Turner in his letter of endorsement.

Home to more than 500 oil and gas exploration and production firms, the City of Houston has risen to the forefront of the global energy transition, from decarbonizing existing oil and gas activities, to leading domestic wind and solar power production, to spearheading innovation in carbon capture utilization and storage.

“Through its theme, “New Horizons for United States Africa Energy Investment,” the forum will explore diverse foreign investment and export opportunities and emphasize the significant role that Texas and Houston can play in the growth of new energy transition as the energy capital of the world,” said the Mayor in his letter.

The African energy value chain represents a critical opportunity for Houston’s innovators to deploy new technologies and advance large-scale investment projects that will facilitate a sustainable energy transition, including all energy sources, at home and abroad.

To learn more about U.S.-Africa energy investment opportunities, find out more information regarding sponsorship opportunities at USAEF 2021, or register for the Houston summit, visit www.USAfricaEnergy.com . Contact speak@energycapitalpower.com for speaker opportunities or sales@energycapitalpower.com to ask about sponsorship.

