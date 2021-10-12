MDXi Data Center Expands Lekki Facility; Launches New Facility Q1, 2022

Nearly four months after the launch of its prestigious Tier III facility at Appolonia City, Accra, Ghana, MDXi ( www.MDX-i.com ), a MainOne company has announced the expansion of its data center facilities in Lekki, Lagos. This expansion tagged “Lekki II” will be the latest addition to the portfolio of MDXi, which is already the leading commercial data center provider in the region. The new Tier III data center is being deployed on a very aggressive timeline and with provision for growth using the latest modular data center technology to deliver unparalleled quality of services to our customers.