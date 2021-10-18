RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Men's national team coaches consultation over the future of football taking place this week

Authors:

APO Importer

Every men's national team coach has been invited to attend online videoconferences this week to discuss a potential new calendar from 2024.

FIFA
FIFA

The online meetings are set for Tuesday 19 October 2021 and Thursday 21 October 2021.

Recommended articles

The discussions will be led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger and will include a range of talking points, including player health, international windows, the frequency of FIFA World Cup finals and other important issues in the game.

“As a coach of the men`s national teams, their input is essential,” said Mr Wenger, who leads the Men`s Technical Advisory Group. "Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global."

Consultations with all stakeholders are continuing and FIFA reminds fans from around the world they can send their ideas and feedback on the new football calendar here ( https://fifa.fans/3n107vW ).

Two-time FIFA Women`s World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis is leading the Technical Advisory Group for women's football.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

I need cooking classes – shouts DJ Mo after being embarrassed by daughter Ladasha

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Live Streaming of "Sino-African Kung Fu Show" Event to Start Soon

CGTN

Egyptian automotive aftermarket enters the fast lane

Automechanika Dubai

Mozambique: ICRC director of operations says combined impact of conflict and extreme weather in Cabo Delgado threaten public health

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)