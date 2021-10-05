Minister of Foreign Affairs holds discussions with Libyan counterpart

The Minister stressed that the Kingdom of Bahrain supports Libya in its efforts to establish stability and security, reach a political resolution that preserves Libya’s sovereignty and independence and stops any intervention in its internal affairs, as well as holding the scheduled parliamentary elections to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.

Dr. Najla El-Mangoush praised the Kingdom’s hospitality upon her arrival, noting the Kingdom’s stances in support of the Libyan Government of National Unity to restore peace, security, and stability.

The Libyan Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister affirmed the keenness of the State of Libya to strengthen relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain and to enhance bilateral cooperation and joint coordination in various fields of common interest, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain further prosperity.

The two sides discussed the course of the strong fraternal relations between the two countries, ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields, and continuing joint coordination in international forums to serve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples. The two sides also discussed developments in the political and security situation in the State of Libya and the efforts made by the Libyan Government of National Unity, with the support of the United Nations, to reach a political settlement that restores security, peace, and stability in Libya, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.

The official discussions were attended by senior officials of the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Following the official discussions, the Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered a media statement in which he welcomed his Libyan counterpart on her first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He added that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received the Libyan Foreign Minister, welcoming her visit to the Kingdom and affirming the kingdom’s support for the unremitting efforts exerted by the State of Libya to lay the foundations of security, stability, and peace in all parts of the country. He added that His Majesty stressed the importance of taking steps to support stability in Libya and the exit of foreign forces, in order to preserve Libya’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as holding the scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people for development and prosperity.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also affirmed that His Majesty has expressed his confidence in the ability of the brothers in Libya to overcome all the challenges of the current phase.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs added that he held a lengthy session of discussions with his Libyan counterpart during which the course of the strong brotherly relations that binds the two brotherly countries and peoples, and ways to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation in various vital fields that would achieve the common interests of the two countries, were discussed.

He said that during the discussions, the two sides stressed the need to continue the exchange of visits between senior officials and official delegation between the two countries, the importance of coordination and joint cooperation in international and regional forums on issues of common concern, and the need to adopt effective mechanisms to follow up on areas of joint bilateral cooperation to achieve constructive results that enhance cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the two sides studied the developments of the political and security situation in Libya, and the efforts made by the Libyan Government of National Unity, the United Nations, and the supporting countries in order to reach a political solution to the situation in Libya that preserves the sovereignty, independence, and stability of Libya, stops interference in its internal affairs and leads to holding presidential and parliamentary elections on their scheduled date.

The Minister added that he conveyed to his Libyan counterpart the Kingdom’s keenness and its interest in the security of the Middle East and its stability and to have peace and prosperity prevail across the region, adding the Kingdom’s wishes that the brotherly Libyan people achieve their aspirations for a free and dignified life, a secure and stable state and sustainable prosperity.

The Libyan Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister underlined her pleasure to have met His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, thanking His Majesty for his hospitality. She also noted during her meeting with His Majesty she firmly established that Libya’s stability depends on dialogue, patience, and wisdom, adding that these lessons, which she learned from His Majesty, are key to Libya’s stability, which was also affirmed by both His Majesty and the Foreign Minister by supporting the Libyan stability initiative to be held this month.

She further added that the blessings of His Majesty and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the efforts of the Libyan Government of National Unity shall enhance stability in Libya and support Libyan diplomacy during this time and thanked the Kingdom for its support for Libya, noting that this visit is the start to enhancing cooperation between the two countries.