Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Receives Copy of Credentials of Tanzanian Ambassador

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Wednesday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to Qatar Mahadhi Juma Maalim.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the new Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him to provide all support to upgrade bilateral relations between the two friendly countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

