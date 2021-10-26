RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Minister Radegonde receives the first Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Authors:

APO Importer

Minister Sylvestre Radegonde met with H.E. Mr. David Douglas Hamadziripi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Seychelles, on October 25, 2021, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles

H.E. Mr. David Douglas Hamadziripi presented his credentials to the President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, in a ceremony at State House today, Tuesday 26th October 2021. He is the first Zimbabwean Ambassador to be accredited to Seychelles.

Recommended articles

Minister Radegonde and Ambassador Hamadziripi discussed a wide range of issues in bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including education, tourism, and finance, to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Minister Radegonde concluded the meeting on a positive note, saying: “Rest assured that Seychelles is keen to, not only pursue the existing relations that we have but look at how we can enhance and deepen the relationship.”

Ambassador Hamadziripi, who is based in Pretoria, South Africa, was accompanied by his Counsellor, Ms. Sibusisiwe Mutendi.

Ambassador Lalatiana Accouche, Ag. Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Director General for Bilateral Affairs for Foreign Affairs Department, Ms. Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing Division for Tourism Department and Third Secretary, Ms. Nisha Serret were also present at the meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Deputy Director of RFI in charge of African languages, and other prominent jury members join 2021 West and Central Africa Journalism Awards

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Fintech TagPay rebrands as Skaleet!

Skaleet