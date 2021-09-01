Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

She conveyed the appreciation of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for them and his best wishes in their future assignments.

The two ambassadors thanked the Emirati officials and hailed the wise policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan .

The two diplomats highlighted the most important achievements accomplished between their respective countries and the UAE in all domains.

They also praised the developing bilateral ties between the UAE and their respective countries and thanked Emirati officials for their cooperation and support, which contributed positively to their assignment of enhancing the distinguished ties between their countries and the UAE.

The event was attended by Arab and foreign diplomats and officials from the ministry.