RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attends Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli

Authors:

APO Importer

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi is participating Thursday in Tripoli in Libya Stabilisation Conference.

Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad
Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad

This will be an opportunity to convey a message of support from President Kaïs Saïed to Libyan leaders and reiterate Tunisia's solidarity and support for the Libyan people in this political process so that they can build a stable and prosperous democratic State and embark on its reconstruction.

Recommended articles

M. Jerandi will also discuss bilateral and regional issues of common interest with counterparts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after her raunchy tape leaked online [Screenshot]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

Ambassador McCarthy Visits Embassy-funded COVID Prevention Mural in West Point

U.S. Embassy in Liberia

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania

U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria

Positive momentum in Central African Republic must be maintained

UN News