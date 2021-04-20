More than 200,000 People Return to Zimbabwe as COVID-19 Impacts Regional Economies

IOM Zimbabwe Chief of Mission MarioLitoMalancanoted the number of returns exceeded expectations, highlighting the massive socio-economic impact the virus has had across the regions requiring a refocus on long-term solutions.

“Without these measures, we will see many returnees falling deeper into crisis, resorting to negativecopingmechanisms, and possibly being forced to migrate once again through irregular means,” he said.

More than 1.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Southern Africa since March 2020, according to theWorld Health Organization(WHO),andover60,000 liveswere lost.Worst hit were the three main destination countries for Zimbabwean migrant workers:South Africa, Malawi and Botswana.

An IOM survey of the returnees found that,in most cases,thedecision to return was linked to the impacts of the pandemic,including financial challenges, hunger and loss of accommodation, lack of access to medical assistance,mental health support, identity document issues and the risk of assault in the country where they were working.

The survey also found that the returnees have professional skills ranging from construction to trading, agriculture, catering, painting, and domestic work.

The Zimbabwean Government’s guidelines require returnees to have valid COVID-19 certificates prior to entering the country. Without a valid test certificate, they are sent to provincial quarantine centres in Beitbridge, Plumtree andChirunduto await testing.

With support from IOM and its Development Fund (IDF), the Government of Zimbabwe is engaging with its neighbours toward bilateral agreements to tackle the push factors of the returns, while setting up internal mechanisms of socio-economic reintegration through employment assistance projects.

OnThursday 22 April, IOM and the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africaareorganisingavirtual webinaronZimbabwe Diaspora engagement for development. The objective isto initiate a sustained dialogue between the Government of Zimbabwe and its Diaspora on development-related issues.Registration can be completed here .

IOM Zimbabwe’s recently launched USD38.9 million Crisis ResponsePlan2021aims tostrengthen COVID-19 preparedness and response capacities well into 2021 and to promote socio-economic reintegration through self-employment, community income projects and livelihood activities targeting 1.7 million people.

