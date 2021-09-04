Morocco Plays Important Role in 'Settlement of Libyan Crisis' (Aguila Saleh)

According to Aguila Saleh, the Libyan parties can not do without the role of Morocco and its sustained efforts to find a way out of the crisis, given the global position of the Kingdom and its constant support to Libya.

In this regard, he praised the active role of the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, in support of Libya on the occasion of the various international gatherings as well as his efforts to accompany the Libyan parties in order to reach a solution to the crisis.

For his part, Bourita said that Morocco ensures, on high royal instructions, to be permanently listening to the various Libyan actors and to follow constantly the developments of the situation in this Maghreb brother country.

For Bourita, the role of Morocco in this issue stems from the distinguished relations between the two countries and the special place Libya enjoys with the Sovereign, adding that the Moroccan role is mainly to accompany the Libyan parties and to promote a space of understanding without any interference in the internal affairs of this country.

Morocco's objective is to establish stability in Libya and to "get it out of its crisis", which can only be achieved through the holding of elections within the deadlines agreed between the Libyan parties.

In this regard, Bourita called on Libyan actors to block around the interest of Libya, to respect the electoral timetable and to act according to a scientific logic for the success of these elections.