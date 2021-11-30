RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Presses On, Ensures Participant Safety

Energy Capital & Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/) is proud to announce that, despite the alarm being raised by scientists about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition will still take place on 16-17 December at the Center International de Conference Abdou DIOUF (CICAD), in Dakar, Senegal.

First reported to the World Health Organization on 24 November; no unusual symptoms have been associated with the Omicron variant, and there is still vast uncertainty regarding its transmissibility, risk of reinfection, or the efficacy of vaccines and/or boosters. With evidence about the implications of this variant currently undergoing investigation, it is unknown whether Omicron is any more transmissible than other variants, or whether the rapid infection rate is due to other factors.

Despite announcements by several countries to institute temporary travel restrictions on Southern African countries following the detection of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Africa is still open for business, with no restrictions having been placed on travel to, and from, the West African region. The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition ensures the safety of its attendees and exercises the utmost precaution for international travelers, with PCR tests to be conducted onsite before entry to the event, as well as hand-sanitization facilities, social distancing requirements, and mask-wearing mandates all being implemented throughout the event.

“In the wake of the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, by South African scientists, and following the disappointing action by international communities to shun the region, Africa is still open for business, with no restrictions having been placed from West Africa. The event is proud to have the support of industry leaders and influential organizations from across the entire industry and is committed to not only providing the platform for productive dialogue, but ensuring new partnerships are formed, deals signed, and relationships established that will lead the region to realize its energy and economic goals,” notes Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director for ECP, adding that, despite these developments.

Taking place under the patronage of The President of Senegal, H.E. Macky Sall, who will be opening the highly anticipated event, and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, COS Petrogaz, Petrosen, and various U.S. and Canadian energy industry associations, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 will focus on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the industry, and uniting regional and international stakeholders through African opportunities as a growth-oriented platform for the continent’s energy sector.

Under the theme, ‘A New Wave of Investment’, the conference will see the participation of official delegations from many sub-Saharan African countries, particularly those of the MSGBC Basin, – Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea-Conakry – as well as other oil-producing countries from West and North Africa, alongside investment partners from Europe, The Middle East, North America, and Asia.

The two-day conference will feature a range of panel discussion on key topics including the flow of U.S. finance and technology; regional cooperation in energy development; cross-border synergies for offshore developments; exploration opportunities; and gas monetization strategies, and will also feature crucial networking functions that aim to advance collaboration within the region.

