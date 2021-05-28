NACCIMA Honours African Development Bank President with Excellence Award for Outstanding Public Service and Exceptional Contributions to the Banking Industry

The award was conferred on the African Development Bank President alongside others conferred on United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed and World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday. Ministers, senior government officials, diplomatic community representatives and captains of industry, including NACCIMA members, attended the ceremony.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Bank President, the Acting Senior Director, Nigeria Country Department, Mr. Lamin Barrow said: “On behalf of President Adesina, I want to thank NACCIMA for conferring this award and recognition, which provides a great source inspiration for him to continue to give his best for the transformation of Nigeria and the African continent through private sector led economies.”

Established in 1960, NACCIMA is the umbrella body for various affiliate member chambers of commerce in Nigeria. Its objective is to provide a common platform for joint action on all matters of concern to the association.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Chukwuemeka Ezekiel, Nigeria Country Department, African Development Bank Group, Email: e.chukwuemeka-francis@afdb.org