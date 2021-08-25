Namibia's first integrated community-based food systems project in Tsumkwe to help tackle food and nutrition insecurity

“The project helps bring about food security in the country and will go a long way in realizing the second Sustainable Development Goal of attaining Zero Hunger while providing a diverse food basket to address nutritional requirements for the clinic, school and the local community,” said Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister of Namibia and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO).

The initial raw materials and input to this project was purchased through a generous contribution of US$ 9600 (N$ 146,000) from the Africa Group Head of Mission in partnership with Standard Bank Namibia. The Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil contributed US$100,000 (N$1.4 million) for the expansion of the current project with a horticulture and poultry production.

“To address poverty, food and nutrition insecurity, it is important to work towards socio-economic and environmental outcomes at both community and national level,” said George Fedha, Namibia Country Director. As a result, WFP Namibia aims to enhance and develop sustainable food systems across all fourteen (14) Regions in Namibia.

The food systems approach aims to enhance inclusiveness, ensuring economic and social inclusion for localized participants including smallholder farmers and women whilst minimizing negative environmental impacts and strengthening resilience against future climatic shocks.

Tsumkwe is fondly known as the capital of the San people in Namibia. The San are known to be the oldest tribe in Africa and possibly the world’s most ancient race. The project is aimed to empower the community in effort to change their marginalized status and improve their livelihoods.