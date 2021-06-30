National Aviation Services (NAS) and Colossal Africa Close on Acquisition of BidAir Services

NAS and Colossal are committed to the overall development of NAS Colossal Aviation Services while reinforcing its capabilities and service to customers. Training, technology and sustainability initiatives also feature prominently on the priority list for further investments.

All the partners are currently driving efforts to ensure a smooth transition without any disruption of customer operations, services or employees.

About National Aviation Services (NAS): National Aviation Services (NAS) is the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets.

Established in 2003, NAS quickly transformed from a Kuwait based ground-handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry. NAS is present in over 50 airports across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, handling seven of the world’s top 10 airlines and managing more than 50 airport lounges.

With an employee base of over 8,000 capable and experienced employees at the core of its worldwide network, NAS is committed to providing aviation services that benchmark to the best in the world.

The NAS portfolio of services includes ramp and passenger services, cargo management, engineering and line maintenance, airport technologies, fixed base operations, terminal management, aviation training, travel solutions, lounge management and meet-and-assist packages.

Affiliated with leading industry organizations, NAS follows international aviation standards with certifications from ISO, EMS, RA3 and OHSAS practices. NAS is one of the first ground handlers in the world to obtain the IATA’s Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification illustrating the company’s commitment to providing high quality services, with a focus on safety and security.

About Colossal Africa: Colossal Africa is the coming together of two phenomenal women from South Africa: Gwen Mahuma and Cingashe Motale. This formation came from a common vision and desire for a better Africa as well as a more ethical and collaborative approach to deal-structuring on the continent.

This 100% Black and Women-Owned (BWO) Investment Holdings company has a significant footprint and network in various countries in Africa. This Level-1 B-BBEE rated company has an extensive track record of having worked with some of the biggest and most exciting brands on the continent in various capacities. Colossal Africa has experience in the Steel industry, manufacturing, and construction sectors. In the countries where it has identified projects, the company has strategic partners that have been specifically identified to satisfy local empowerment laws, local knowledge as well as local content requirements. Its areas of focus include: Aviation; Infrastructure Development; Rolling Stock; Construction and Logistics.

Colossal Africa’s investment opportunities are driven by the company’s need to contribute towards real transformation and empowerment; this is achieved through strategic acquisitions and collaborations with technical partners in chosen sectors both locally and internationally. The company continues to focus on identifying and investing in economically viable business opportunities in various and very strategic sectors.