Netherlands and Canada hit heights again

145 internationals played in November; Netherlands back in Top 10 of FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking; Equatorial Guinea and Ecuador make notable progress.

The thousand game mark has now been passed! November’s 120 qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, coupled with 25 friendlies also held this month, have brought the total number of internationals in 2021 to 1058. And just as they have done since 2018, Belgium (1, -) end the calendar year at the summit.

That said, the Red Devils came close to surrendering top spot to their nearest pursuers Brazil (2, -), who were unable to take advantage of Belgium’s draw in Wales after a stalemate of their own against Argentina.

Next come France (3, -), whose two qualifying wins this month moved them closer to the leading pair, themselves only separated by 2.1 points.

Closing in on a podium position are England (4, +1), who climbed a rung on the ladder thanks to Italy’s (6, -2) travails in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022. Down to sixth in the global standings, the reigning European champions now also have Argentina (5, +1) in front of them.

Another country heading in the wrong direction are Mexico (14, -5), whose fall of five places saw them cede their Top 10 spot to a Netherlands (10, +1) side fresh from World Cup qualification.

As of this month, 13 countries have qualified for Qatar 2022, with 11 of these ranked in the Top 15. Serbia (23, +2) and Qatar (51, -5), the latter qualifying automatically as hosts, are the two ranked lower.

Down in 72nd a year ago, Canada (40, +8) are now up to 40th, a lofty position they have not experienced since December 1996. And while the Canucks can take pride in their eight-place rise since the October Ranking, three other teams fared even better in the same period: Equatorial Guinea (114, +12), Ecuador (46, +9) and Togo (125, +9).

Click HERE (https://fifa.fans/3kSuKTL) to view the complete ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 23 December 2021.

Leader Belgium (unchanged)Countries entering the Top 10 Netherlands (10, +1)Countries exiting the Top 10 Mexico (14, -5)Total matches played 145Most matches played Bangladesh, Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Maldives, Mexico, Seychelles, Sri Lanka (3)Biggest increase in points Ecuador (+ 31.81 points)Biggest increase in places Equatorial Guinea (+ 12 places)Biggest drop in points Mexico (- 34.16 points)Biggest drop in places Central African Republic (-15 places)Countries joining the Ranking NoneCountries leaving the Ranking NoneUnranked inactive teams Cook Islands

