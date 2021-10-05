RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

New healthcare unit handed over by UNMISS gives communities in Labalwa cause for joy

Authors:

APO Importer

“With this new health facility, our community is relieved from the burden of travelling long distances to access medication in Torit town, which is far from our village,” revealed John Ongorony, Chairperson of the Labalwa community in Eastern Equatoria.

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Labalwa is located along the Torit-Kapoeta highway and has an estimated population of 2,000 people; but many residents have had to travel to Torit and other places for medical care and education.

Recommended articles

That members of the community will no longer need to treknine kilometers to access health care servicesis cause for much joy, as the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has handed over a new primary health care unit to the community.

The seven-room facility which includes an antenatal unit, a pharmacy, and an admissions ward, is equipped with delivery beds for expectant mothers and a 5000-liter capacity water tank.

Many mothers in the area have had difficulties in accessing antenatal care services due to lack of mobility. As such, some of them end up giving birth at home, which is always risky.

“Women from my community will not suffer again now thatwe havereceived this facility. Previously, we lost several pregnant mothers during childbirth in our village; stillbirths were common too,” said Ohitik Jackline, a community member.

The new building, which was funded under the mission’s Quick Impact Projects programme, was constructed by local implementing partner, Ark for Humanity.

“It’s our hope that the construction of this primary healthcare unit will ensure increased access to basic maternal and childcare services and encourage returns,”said Caroline Waudo, the Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Torit.

For his part, Patrick Oting Cyprian, Acting Governor of Eastern Equatoria State and Minister of Information, assured communities gathered for the handover ceremony of the state’s readiness to collaborate with partners in providing services for residents.

“We stand with the community of Labalwa and our partners; we are especially grateful to UNMISS for implementing several projects in Eastern Equatoria that benefit the local population. Your efforts remain crucial to the people,” he said.

This brings the total number of Quick Impact Projects implemented by UNMISS in Eastern Equatoria State since 2012 to 29. Projects completed include water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, local court halls, and detention cells which were all identified by local communities as their most pressing needs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Media files

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

Anita Nderu weds Mzungu Bae in Traditional Kikuyu wedding 'Ruracio' [Video]

Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

Jalang'o & Churchill explain how their businesses collapsed due to dishonest employees

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Frankie Just GymIt Proposes to Baby Mama Corazon Kwamboka in Zanzibar (Photo)

Trending

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

Fox Wallet Bridges the Gap Between DeFi and CeFi with the Launch of an Africa-First, New and Insured Multi-Crypto Wallet

Fox Wallet

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (28 September 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Media Freedom Coalition Diplomatic Network in Cameroon

British High Commission - Yaounde