RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Niasse Aissatou Cissoko, President and Founder of Senegal Oil & Gas Academy to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Niasse Aissatou Cissoko, President and Founder of Senegal Oil & Gas Academy, will speak at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition; organized by Energy Capital & Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), the conference will take place in Dakar on December 13-14, 2021.

Energy Capital & Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power

Niasse Aissatou Cissoko, President and Founder of the Senegal Oil & Gas Academy (SOGA) (www.senegaloilandgasacademy.com) has been confirmed as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021, organized by Energy Capital & Power, which is taking place in Dakar on 13-14 December.

Recommended articles

SOGA is one of several private sector schools taking an active role in Senegal training a broad spectrum of students to help prepare them for new trades and challenges in the energy, oil and gas sectors. SOGA provides a competitive advantage in the job market in Senegal’s oil and gas sector, one of the most rapidly evolving segments of the national economy as the country gets set for large-scale oil & gas production from 2023 onwards.

SOGA provides students and young professionals from not only Senegal, but globally, with DTS, BTS, License, Master and Certification level training in the fields of energy and extractive industries. The academy meets the needs of industry and society, in particular in terms of innovation and sustainable development, and prepares its students and learners to be actors in the energy transition. SOGA also offers versatile professional training and strong international exposure, based on a solid industrial base and on the scientific environment (www.senegaloilandgasacademy.com) of the extractive industry.

“Niasse Aissatou Cissoko undoubtedly will be a valuable participant at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power (https://bit.ly/3mEbURU) 2021 Conference and Exhibition. We are honored to host her and hear her view points on the Senegal Oil and Gas Academy’s important role in expanding the role of oil and gas sector training in Senegal as the country prepares for a new future as an oil and gas producing country and as an example of successful women who are shaping the future of Senegal’s energy sector,” Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition says.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 conference and exhibition during 13-14 December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files

Energy Capital & Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Eliud Kipchoge's special Sh20,000 earphones he can't live without

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Barko to Launch a Digital Bank for Low-Income South Africans on The Temenos Banking Cloud

Temenos

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber