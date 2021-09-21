RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Niger Signs its fourth Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2022-2027

Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Renewable Energies of Niger, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Niger’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2022–2027 on 21 September. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Niger has been an IAEA Member State since 1969. Its 2022–2027 CPF identifies five priority areas:

  1. Nuclear and radiation safety and security
  2. Food and agriculture
  3. Health and nutrition
  4. Water and the environment
  5. Mining, energy and industry

