Nigerian digital bank Carbon signs with Network International to boost digital payment offering

True to Carbon’s mission of empowering all people with the financial access they need to pursue a life of dignity and prosperity, the collaboration will support financial inclusion among the unbanked and underbanked in Nigeria. In addition to payment services, Carbon also offers easily accessible loans, a fee-free, interest-earning wallet, high-yield savings and easy-to-use tools for personal financial management.

Carbon, which focuses on delivering an unparalleled banking experience that is both safe and reliable across all touchpoints, will benefit from Network’s advanced, scalable and cost-effective digital infrastructure and robust security protocols, eliminating the need to invest in costly card management infrastructure.

Chijioke Dozie, CEO/Co-Founder, Carbon , said “Offering excellent service delivery to our customers is always top priority and that includes our Carbon Visa cardholders. With Network International, we have a partner with years of experience providing card solutions for forward-looking organizations. And we’re truly excited for how this translates into a better payment experience for Carbon customers everywhere.”

Chinwe Uzoho, Regional Director West & Central Africa, Network International , said “Network International is delighted to continue its collaboration with prominent African banks such as Carbon in Nigeria, that lend weight to our ongoing commitment to advancing financial inclusion in emerging markets through greater digital payment penetration. We are pleased to support Carbon’s mission of creating greater access to credit and quality financial services to Nigerians and look forward to supporting their growth plans through our best-in-class technology and trusted platform.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Network International.

Network International: Tricia Kaul ASDA’A BCW, Dubai, UAE, Tel: +971 4 450 7600 Email: tricia.kaul@bm.com

About Network International: Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.

Media files