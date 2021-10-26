RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Nigerian President Receives Qatari Ambassador Credentials

Authors:

APO Importer

HE President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari received the credentials of HE Ali bin Ghanim Al Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE the Ambassador conveyed greetings of HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of Nigeria, and His Highnesss wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President, and wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

For his part, HE the President of Nigeria entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

TotalEnergies' global head to speak at Libya Energy & Economic Summit 2021

Energy Capital & Power

Deputy Director of RFI in charge of African languages, and other prominent jury members join 2021 West and Central Africa Journalism Awards

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Fintech TagPay rebrands as Skaleet!

Skaleet