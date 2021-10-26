HE the Ambassador conveyed greetings of HH the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the President of Nigeria, and His Highnesss wishes of good health and happiness to HE the President, and wishes of continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Nigeria.
Nigerian President Receives Qatari Ambassador Credentials
HE President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari received the credentials of HE Ali bin Ghanim Al Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
For his part, HE the President of Nigeria entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him the best of health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development and prosperity.
