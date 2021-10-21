NNPC GMD Mele Kyari to Outline the Benefits of Nigeria's Petroleum Industry Act at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Notable regulatory reforms implemented through the PIA include the creation of a new upstream regulator – the Commission – which will replace the Department of Petroleum Resources; the creation of a new Nigerian midstream and downstream petroleum regulatory authority; and the complete overhaul of the NNPC – to be replaced by the NNPC Limited which will operate on a commercial basis without government funding. Accordingly, Nigeria has placed transparency at the centre of its reforms. Additionally, fiscal reforms include the reduction in the taxation and royalty-take of new/converted licenses from the prior regime; and the introduction of a hydrocarbon tax – to replace the existing petroleum profits tax. By incentivising investment, the government is focused on accelerating development across the entire energy sector value chain.

At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, a strong Nigerian delegation led by H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and Kyari will lead the discussion on the benefits and opportunities brought about by the PIA. With over 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 36 billion barrels of oil, Nigeria is well positioned to become a global energy player. Now, with a regulatory environment that places an emphasis on stability and transparency, the country is bound to see an influx in foreign capital and international company participation. In Cape Town, Kyari will promote the PIA, emphasizing how Nigeria will serve as a trend for other resource rich nations looking to secure international investment.

“Nigeria has set an incredibly high standard for other African countries. By implementing a complete regulatory, fiscal, and industry overhaul, introducing key institutions and streamlining sectoral regulations, the government has positioned Nigeria as Africa’s most attractive energy sector. the passing of the PIA is exceptional. This piece of legislature will usher in a new wave of investment and international participation in the Nigerian sector, and the government should be commended on this achievement. In Cape Town, we are looking forward to Mele Kyari going into detail on the benefits that the passing of the PIA will bring to the country. Kyari will advise on the NNPC restructuring, directly engage with investors, and promote the significant opportunities brought about by the PIA,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit AEW2021.com or EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com

For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com

For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com

For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files