North Sinai: Egyptian Red Crescent and ICRC provide humanitarian assistance to thousands of households

This comes as part of ICRC and ERC’s fruitful partnership, which has enabled the two organizations to support 36,000 families (180,000 individuals) in North Sinai with food parcels and hygiene kits over the past five years.

Both the ERC and the ICRC are part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. They work in close cooperation to provide humanitarian support and to reunite families, re-establishing contact between family members who have been separated as a result of conflict and other violence in the region. The work of both humanitarian organizations is guided by the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence that guide the Movement.

Besides the assistance, the ICRC is planning to implement a livelihood program in North Sinai that targets the most vulnerable families, aiming to improve their income with sustainable work by supporting and establishing small projects.