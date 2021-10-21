Oando PLC Group Chief Executive to Promote the Role of Indigenous Energy Companies at African Energy Week

Oando is one of Nigeria’s top indigenous companies, particularly in the country’s upstream sector. With a robust portfolio of oil and gas fields – comprising both onshore and offshore producing assets – the company has focused its strategy on increasing reserves, acquiring new assets, and enhancing production. With a vision to be the leading indigenous exploration and production player on the African continent, Oando is making steady progress to position itself as a major player in both Nigeria, and the continent as a whole. In Cape Town, Tinubu will emphasize how indigenous independents must seize the opportunities created by international oil company divestment from the upstream sector, taking on a more proactive role in the industry’s growth.

Tinubu has been an instrumental figure in Nigeria’s energy sector, having set a high standard for other indigenous executives and energy companies. With a proven track record of building successful businesses across the entire energy, Tinubu has demonstrated how Nigeria’s domestic market can and should be enhanced for wider industry growth. Tinubu’s notable achievements include leading the largest acquisition of a quoted Nigerian company; being named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ West Africa by Ernst & Young; awarded ‘African Business Leader of the Year’ by Africa Investor and ‘Global Young Leader’ by the World Economic Forum; and being responsible for the “successful transformation of Oanda from a petroleum marketing company to an integrated energy group.” (https://bit.ly/3prg8xQ)

By transforming Oando into group with subsidiaries focusing on the downstream, midstream, and upstream, Tinubu has not only enhanced the capacity of the company, but ensured the indigenous firm plays an active role across the entire energy value chain. In 2016, the company’s downstream and midstream businesses, led by Tinubu, brought in approximately $300 million worth of investment into the country. Therefore, the role of indigenous independents cannot be understated, and this will be emphasised at AEW 2021 in Cape Town.

“Tinubu represents a true pioneer of African energy. As one of Africa’s top entrepreneurs and leading industry executives, Tinubu has not only made a name for himself in the Nigerian energy space, but across the African continent. Under his leadership, Oanda has emerged as a major player in the downstream, midstream, and upstream sectors of Africa’s energy industry, demonstrating the role that indigenous companies have and continue to play in driving the continent’s energy and economic growth. Yes, international companies are critical for the continent’s energy progress, but it is the indigenous independents that will see Africa into a new era of development. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Tinubu will not only share insights and solutions to navigating Africa’s energy sector, but will make a strong case for indigenous independents,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Tinubu will be both a valuable and critical participant in the discussion on African independents. Taking part in the event’s upstream forum, Tinubu will help drive the discussion on how indigenous companies will be key drivers of Africa’s energy growth.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

