Off to the final lap: DHL delivers Formula 1� season finale with double-header in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi

This fourth double-header of the unprecedented 22-race 2021 F1® calendar comes on the heels of the season’s third triple-header, featuring races in Brazil, Mexico and Qatar on back-to-back weekends. “The 22-race 2021 calendar was a major challenge from a logistics perspective,” says Paul Fowler, DHL Global Motorsports Head. “The complexity of multiple triple-headers, the continued COVID safety requirements, and even Brexit are just a few examples of the additional challenges we faced.”

Among the precautions taken to guarantee the safety of DHL staff, F1® racing teams and fans during the ongoing pandemic, DHL developed stringent protocols for COVID testing and disinfecting the freight zone during each delivery. Brexit also brought significant logistics complications, since most of the teams are UK-based. Here, the experts at DHL Motorsports stepped in to handle the new ATA Carnet requirements, which allowed teams to move equipment in and out of the EU without paying taxes and duties.

“We are incredibly proud of our DHL Motorsports team for delivering such great work this season under these extraordinary circumstances. More than ever, our close collaboration with Formula 1® and all stakeholders involved allowed us to deliver everything safely and on time despite the many challenges,” says Fowler. “To round out another thrilling season, we particularly look forward to hosting our DHL Fastest Lap and DHL Fastest Pit Stop award ceremonies in Abu Dhabi.”

DHL established its two “DHL Fastest” awards to recognize outstanding teamwork and driver performance delivered consistently over the course of the Formula 1® season. The Fastest Pit Stop Award celebrates the heroes behind the scenes – their teamwork, precision and the vital contribution they make to their drivers’ success on the track. The Fastest Lap recognizes the driver who achieves the most “fastest-laps” in a single season.

With nearly 40 years of experience managing logistics for Formula 1®, DHL is focused today on helping Formula 1® reduce its carbon footprint and overall environmental impact. To this end, DHL is fitting its entire fleet of F1®-dedicated trucks with a GPS system to monitor fuel consumption, select the most sustainable routes, and lower CO2 emissions. Other measures include the use of DHL’s new, fuel-efficient Boeing 777 aircraft in its operations, which reduce carbon emissions by 18% compared to traditional aircraft, and leveraging multi-modal transport solutions, including overland and ocean freight.

“Deutsche Post DHL Group will be investing 7 billion euros in clean operations and climate-neutral logistics through 2030, which includes major investments in sustainable fuels. This fits perfectly with Formula 1’s goal to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030,” says Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Management at Deutsche Post DHL Group. “We are committed to working with each other on this joint mission and achieving our sustainability goals.”

DHL works closely with Formula 1® and the teams to ensure seamless logistics support for races and official test runs worldwide. Both organizations look forward to another exciting race calendar in 2022, featuring a record-breaking 23 races and a Formula 1® premiere in Miami.

