Opening Remarks by Raila Odinga

WHERE: South Hall 2A - Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC)

WHEN: 31 October - 01 November 2021

TIME : 09:00am - 17:00pm GST

DOWNLOAD LINK: https://bit.ly/3EwkckF

ABOUT THE EVENT:

The African Union in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates government and Expo, will host its second event at the Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme of Infrastructure Development in Africa (https://bit.ly/3CxAtW4). The event will bring together the public and private sector, as the continent’s leading minds in the field, best unpack policy, commercialisation and the evolution of Infrastructure Development across the African continent.

The business community, members of the public, the diaspora and members of the media are invited and encouraged to participate in the event through in-person attendance as well as through the virtual platforms which will be made available through the African Union digital channels.

The 2-day high-level conference that will include High Level Officials and Ministers in Infrastructure, Energy, Transport, ICT, and Water Sectors as well as Private Sector companies leading in the Infrastructure sector.

The conference will build on the recently adopted second phase of Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP2) (https://bit.ly/2Y4Q3cO) set to be implemented from 2021-2030, and continue to engage stakeholders on the effective delivery of infrastructure on the continent considering the already existing initiatives and frameworks such as the Continental Digital Transformation Strategy (DTS) (https://bit.ly/3pOYB2V), the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) (https://bit.ly/2Y6sCQo) and the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM) (https://bit.ly/3msY7xc).

BACKGROUND:

For the AU, Expo 2020 Dubai offers an opportunity to further entrench the relationship between Africa and the UAE, by leveraging on the longstanding economic partnerships between the two regions and showcase the continent-wide commitment to sustainable development through the AU Agenda 2063 strategic framework - as well as explore opportunities for potential partnerships (https://bit.ly/3btATkd) required for the African continent’s socio-economic transformation.

Expo 2020 Dubai also provides an opportunity to be a part of the created innovative solutions, following consultations with the 55 AU Member States in how to increase the quality of life and well-being of all African citizens. For instance: access to market through regional integration, world class infrastructure connecting the Continent to enhance accessibility and mobility of persons and goods to facilitate trade, which will ultimately increase economic growth. Africa is open for business, with a myriad of opportunities to invest in building the Africa we want.

For further information please contact: Mr. Lunga Kupiso, Public Relations & Media Officer AUC at Expo 2020 Information and Communication Directorate, African Union Commission Tel: +251 115 517 700 E-mail: auexpomedia@africa-union.org Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ms. Faith Adhiambo,Communications officer Agenda 2063 Information and Communication Directorate African Union Commission Tel: +251 115 517 700 E-mail: ochiengj@african-union.org Addis Ababa, Ethiopia