Operational investment company Birimian launches to support African luxury and premium brands

Birimian is launching with four brands that it will support through a combination of financing and bespoke growth strategy:

Christie Brown (www.ChristieBrownonline.com) (Ghana)

Loza Maléombho (www.LozaMaleombho.com) (Côte d’Ivoire)

Simone et Élise ( https://bit.ly/2S4JKm8 ) (Côte d’Ivoire)

YEBA (www.YEBA.co) (Belgium)

Created by a team with a strong understanding of premium digital brands, Birimian will take a hybrid approach designed to address the challenges associated with capital, production and international distribution faced by African designers. Birimian will focus on:

Long-term financing of brands in the company’s portfolio, investing between $30,000 and $3M in brands and creative enterprises at incubation, acceleration and growth levels

Brand consultation and coaching to ensure business processes and brand identity are in line with each designer's goals.

Strengthening of production and distribution capacity through strategic partnerships

Strengthening of internal control and financial planning processes

Implementation of an expansion plan ensuring sustainable growth, with investors tied in for a minimum of five years to ensure long-term support for partner brands

International exposure for creative companies by optimising digital marketing

Birimian was founded by Laureen Kouassi-Olsson, a recognized professional in the African private equity and financial services industries. Its female leadership team is also made up of Michelle Kathryn Essomé, former CEO of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations; Céline Gainsburg-Rey, who specializes in supporting luxury brands, Head of Strategy & Marketing; and Olufunke Faweya, who has dedicated her career to operations management and international brand expansion, who joins as Head of Brand Operations.

Birimian’s governance is strengthened by an investment committee made up of experts in investment, luxury goods, and fashion and will be completed by a creative board of experts and leading figures in the international creative scene that will help Birimian identify talent with strong potential.

Birimian founder Laureen Kouassi-Olsson said: “Birimian is an invitation to discover and embrace a universe: one of exceptional African creativity. Our mission is to combine investment, mentoring and operational support to help our brands achieve their true potential and gain international exposure. Birimian is a call to action for the luxury fashion industry to contribute to the emergence of African heritage brands, and to move towards a more diverse, creative and modern landscape.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Birimian.

About Birimian: The first operational investment platform dedicated to African luxury and premium heritage brands, Birimian supports designers on the continent in their growth and international development over the long term. Birimian’s main objective is to accelerate the international emergence of African creators by positioning itself as their major partner in four main sectors: fashion, accessories, beauty & cosmetics, and gourmet.

Birimian is aimed at brands that carry the continent’s culture, tradition, history, and cultural heritage, magnificent in its diversity, in their DNA and identity, brands that adapt to modern and contemporary codes.

