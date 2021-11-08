PAC Capital Limited sponsors Afreximbank 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) event in Durban, South Africa

PAC Capital said the sponsorship underscores its commitment to help drive borderless capital solutions for sustainable growth and development through trade in the African economy. Humphrey Oriakhi, Managing Director, PAC Capital Limited, said, “PAC Capital is deeply committed to contributing its quota to the enhancement of cross-border trade and market information because we believe it is pivotal to the continent’s economic growth and advancement.”

According to the organizers, “Although the share of intra-African trade as a percentage of total African trade has increased from 10% in 1995 to around 16% currently , it remains low compared to the levels in Europe (59%), Asia (51%), and North America (37%).” Committed to transforming Africa, Afreximbank launched the biennial intra-African Trade Fair in 2018 as a unique platform to connect African buyers, sellers, and investors.

About PAC Capital Limited: PAC Capital Limited “PAC Capital” is the investment banking arm of PanAfrican Capital Holdings, committed to facilitating investment activities and enabling growth across the African continent. With an excellent track record of successful fund raising and financial advisory services, the company provides comprehensive Advisory services to a diverse client base which includes Financial Institutions, Corporations, Individual and Institutional Investors and Government Agencies. PAC Capital works with multi-lateral funding & credit institutions across Africa and beyond to deliver financial solutions to its stakeholders. With a strong pedigree in Sell-side and Buy- side Advisory, the company provides financial intermediation that positively influences intra-African trade and offer immense value through Capital Raising, Mergers & Acquisition Advisory, Corporate Restructuring & Business Reorganization, Balance Sheet Restructuring, Debt Restructuring, Projects and Infrastructure Finance, and Structured Trade Finance with different transactions in over 30 African countries. PAC Capital has been honored as the Best Project Finance company in 2018, and won the African Deal of the year in 2019 as well as the Best Investment Banking Team Nigeria 2021. The company in 2021 sponsored the world’s largest mining investment conference – Mining Indaba, and is a proud sponsor of the Intra African Trade Fair event in Africa as well as the “Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Presents Africa at Portugal Fashion” till 2023.