Partnership for Recovery and Resilience workshop in Eastern Equatoria aims for collaboration, coordination, and cooperation between partners

The forum, which was jointly organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Country team, and other humanitarian and development partners such as USAID, sought to promote a comprehensive approach in addressing political, peacebuilding, development, humanitarian, security, and environmental challenges. It also aimed for a proper definition of roles for all involved to ensure effectiveness.

“This framework represents a common approach to work together to reduce vulnerabilities and increase resilience amongst our communities,” said Caroline Waudo, the head of the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Eastern Equatoria.

Launched in Torit in 2018, the PfRR will champion coordination, collaboration, and cooperation between the international community and local partners through inclusive dialogue. This just-ended training pulled off lively contributions from attendees.

“As this is a partnership between all of us, each one should achieve something at their own level. It needs to be all about self-reliance, sustainability, and development,” said Dr Margaret Itto, a private sector representative.

“I hope we can harmonize the process because this is not a project that can be financed by one partner,” saidStephen Ihude, economist and Director-General of the state Ministry of Trade and Industry. “We should, for instance, consider merging all relevant meetings instead of holding separate cluster sessions,” he continued.

“It would be unnecessary to rush the process. Parties need adequate time to resolve burning issues such as roles and structures so that we can all own the process,” said Charles Lokonoi, the advisor to the state governor on gender, child, and social welfare.

At the end of the sessions, some participants called for clear information and guidance on budgetary provisions for the new comprehensive approach as well as additional training sessions on the process.

Others urged coordinating organizations to ensure that the necessary community structures are in place by the next six months to allow speedy implementation by local partners.