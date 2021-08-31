Partnership to help reduce South Africa's beverage industry footprint

According to Ruiters, some members of BevSA - particularly the large multinationals - are already implementing more sustainable and efficient business practices. But this is not true across the sector, and the NCPC-SA wants to establish a system through which companies of all sizes and from every part of the value chain are equipped to address water, energy and waste management in their processes.

BevSA executive director, Mpho Thothela, said, “We would like to see a more coordinated approach to monitor impact across the membership base. It will help BevSA to understand the collective impact of the sector, which will help us better represent the needs of our members.”

The Nation Cleaner Production Centre of South Africa was launched during the 2002 Johannesburg World Summit for Sustainable Development as a co-operation programme between South Africa and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), with financial assistance from the South African Department of Trade and Industry and the Governments of Austria and Switzerland.

