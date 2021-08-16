PHANTOM X Receiving High Praise and Recognition by Global Tech Media

Android Authority is the top tech media covering Android related gadgets with millions of followers. In the recent article entitled “the PHANTOM X might just be a work of art” (https://bit.ly/3APrVIX), they believe currently it’s quite difficult for a brand new smartphone entering into the Android smartphone realm, however PHANTOM X has break the boundaries through the artistic design, improvements from top to bottom and well thought out futuristic innovation all-round. The article said “Beyond the exciting name, there’s a lot to look forward to with this brand-new product line. It’s designed for the artist in you”.

Android Headlines is another top tech media that has shown strong interests in PHANTOM X. In the unboxing article titled “PHANTOM X First Look: Premium Design with Polished Looks” (https://bit.ly/37NSFNw), the author was amazed by the device’s stunning look and the comfortable feeling in hand. Moreover, the article mentioned the unique design of PHANTOM X, positioning the rear camera modules in the middle of the back glass instead of the top corner, which is quite impressive, reiterating the intelligent design of this smartphone.

Additionally, one week after the release of PHANTOM X, the same publication made an in-depth review (https://bit.ly/3m5EUC0) on the hardware, display, camera and software etc. and stated that the device has all the right features for an excellent mid-to-high-range phone. While it looks equally stylish and premium as some of the competition, it does not take long for consumers to identify PHANTOM X as an outstanding choice due to its unique design, features and performance.

The global top smartphone forum, GSMarena, also mentioned in their review that “the PHANTOM X offers premium-level features that boost the value of the device”. Meanwhile PHANTOM X was listed in GSMarena’s TOP 10 Trending Phones of the Week for 2 consecutive weeks and is the only smartphone from TECNO that ever been listed. Besides, in the weekly poll (https://bit.ly/3g2CUGQ) initiated by GSMarena, PHANTOM X was voted as the best camera phone by consumers. GSMarena think PHANTOM X can produce some of the best nighttime photos they’ve seen recently and it's a product line to watch out for in the future.

XDA is one of the largest global Android resources mostly welcomed by tech geeks. In their article titled “TECNO Launches Premium PHANTOM X Flagship with Polished Design and Powerful Camera” (https://bit.ly/2XwzqGj), XDA explored deeply into PHANTOM X’s pursuit of beauty in design, the big leap in camera performance, and the extraordinary care for the users. In the end, they gave PHANTOM X the XDA recommended award in 2021 because it has an impressive list of specifications with its elegant design and powerful camera performance.

As part of the global expansion strategy, this year PHANTOM was re-defined as a separate flagship sub-brand of TECNO for the higher-end smartphone market carrying a vision and driving force for cutting-edge technology and elegant design. As the brand story states that PHANTOM will always takes every opportunity to break borders, reshape things, and empower consumers to feel their extraordinary qualities and successful moments in life.

PHANTOM X was first unveiled in July this year and has taken Africa by storm, boasting outstanding sales records and wider market recognition. Consumers are particularly satisfied with its remarkable design, comfortable grip, and unique texture. PHANTOM X will also be available in Latin America and Turkey soon with plans for further global outreach to come.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

Media files